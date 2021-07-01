Delta COVID variant discovered in Mohave County patients

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health is reporting that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is present in some positive cases found in Mohave County.

The county wrote in a news release that as the Delta variant spreads across the country and Arizona, it is also present in some of the local positive cases. The Arizona Department of Health Services monitors all variants in the state as well as in specific counties, the release noted. County health departments are then informed of the conditions.

“Research indicates the Delta variant is significantly more transmissible than other variants, and the fact that we are experiencing an increase in cases, and the Delta variant is present in our county is concerning,” said Denise Burley, county health director.

The Delta variant was initially identified in India in December 2020 and first detected in the U.S. in March 2021. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization, the variant didn’t raise alarms until India faced a major COVID-19 surge this spring from the variant. The CDC maintains a variant tracking site for residents to follow at https://bit.ly/3wfPzLH.

Delta appears to be more transmissible, the county continued. However, it’s not clear if it causes more severe disease or leads to more deaths.

“We encourage people to make a report,” he said. “One reason is so that we are aware of the scam or the new types of scams. These scams and these criminals are constantly changing their way of operating, their way of scamming people, tricking people and deceiving people. Most of the time these criminals are in another location far away, often times out of the country. They’re very creative about how they gain the trust of a potential victim.”

The KPD website, https://bit.ly/3xaUIpX, includes links to federal agencies that monitor current and ongoing scams. The chief recommended community members stay apprised of that information.



“I would encourage people to be aware. I would also encourage those with elderly loved ones who might be vulnerable to pay attention, ask questions,” Cooper said. “Sometimes people won’t report or feel embarrassed to report, and even though we’re limited in what we can do, it’s still important to have a police report on file. You never know if a particular case could be tied to a larger group; you just never know.”