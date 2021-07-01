Ducey signs $12.8B budget

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed into law a $12.8 billion budget for Arizona that includes a significant tax cut primarily benefiting the wealthy, fulfilling a long-held priority for the Republican governor who promised to drive taxes as low as possible.

The $1.9 billion in annual tax cuts alarmed Democrats, who said the state is temporarily flush with cash but will struggle to adequately fund schools, health care and other priorities in the future.

The governor signed budget bills after Republicans in the House and Senate resolved a stalemate over whether to expand Arizona's school voucher program to cover more children.

The budget phases in a flat tax of 2.5% for nearly everyone, eliminating the state's progressive taxation system that ranged from 2.59% for the first roughly $54,000 of income to 4.5% for income above about $327,000.

“Each and every Arizona taxpayer, no matter their income, will experience a tax cut under our historic tax reform,” Ducey said in a statement.

Democrats said most taxpayers will see very little from the tax cut, while the wealthiest will reap a massive windfall.

The average Arizona resident earning between $75,000 and $100,000 will save $231 a year in state income taxes, while the average taxpayer earning between $500,000 and $1 million a year will save more than $12,000, according to the Legislature’s budget analysts.

High-income taxpayers affected by Proposition 208, an initiative approved by voters last year to impose a 3.5% tax surcharge on the wealthy to boost salaries for teachers and other school employees, will continue to pay 4.5%.

That essentially eliminates the impact of the Proposition 208 tax increase, which would have raised the top tax rate to 8%.

But another bill sent this week to Ducey, which he's expected to sign, would further shield some of those taxpayers from Proposition 208 by excluding income from estates, trusts and business profits from the surcharge.

Proposition 208 applied to income above $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for couples.

GOP lawmakers wrapped up an unusually long and contentious budget negotiation Wednesday after three House Republicans opposed to adding up to 600,000 low-income students to the school voucher program agreed to support more limited changes. Now, the program won't be expanded, but the roughly 250,000 children now eligible will face shorter waiting periods.

Arizona's school vouchers, known formally as empowerment scholarship accounts, allow eligible students to use the money that would otherwise go to their public school for private-school tuition, home-school materials and other needs.

In addition to the tax cuts, Ducey and Republican lawmakers stuffed the budget with a laundry list of conservative priorities new and old, along with efforts to limit the power of elected Democrats.

Among them, the budget: