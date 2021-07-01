OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

First lady, second gentleman push COVID-19 shots in Arizona

First Lady Jill Biden visited Phoenix on Wednesday, June 30 to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (White House photo/Public domain)

First Lady Jill Biden visited Phoenix on Wednesday, June 30 to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (White House photo/Public domain)

DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 1, 2021 4:37 p.m.

PHOENIX – Jill Biden on Wednesday appealed to Arizona residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, aiming to counter skepticism by declaring that the vaccines are safe and have been vigorously tested.

“I’m here to ask all the viewers on these TV stations to please make the choice to get vaccinated because it’s safe,” she said in a speech before an invited audience and TV cameras after touring a vaccine clinic at Isaac Middle School in Phoenix.

Just 40% of eligible Arizonans have been fully vaccinated.

Biden was accompanied by Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden noted that they “usually divide and conquer” by making separate visits to clinics, but said, “Today our message is so important that we wanted to come to Phoenix together.”

She said that Phoenix is the administration’s last stop on a monthlong tour to promote vaccinations, but that efforts to promote inoculations will continue.

“It’s going to keep going and going until we win,” Emhoff added.

Emhoff appealed to the parents in the room, saying he sleeps better knowing that his son and daughter have both been vaccinated. “I want every other parent to feel the way that I feel," he said.

Outside the school, some people protested the visit, holding signs that said, “You are not welcome,” and waving pro-Donald Trump flags.

Cindy McCain, the widow of Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, sat in the front row of the socially distanced audience of about 100 people, including tribal leaders. President Joe Biden recently nominated her to be the U.S. representative to the U.N. Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff to visit Phoenix next week
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines
Biden marks 50M vaccine doses in first 5 weeks in office
Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4
US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden’s July 4 vax goal
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State