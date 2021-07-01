OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Miner Editorial: Leave the fireworks to the pros on the Fourth of July

Personal fireworks are banned in Mohave County and Kingman this year due to dry conditions and the threat of fires. (Miner file photo)

Personal fireworks are banned in Mohave County and Kingman this year due to dry conditions and the threat of fires. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 1, 2021 3:02 p.m.

In a normal year, there are plenty of good reasons to leave the Fourth of July fireworks to the professionals.

There are injuries. Last year, according to a report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 15,600 Americans were treated in hospital emergency rooms for fireworks-related injuries.

And there are deaths. According to that same CPSC report, fireworks killed at least 18 Americans in 2020.

And, this from scientific studies and anecdotal observations, fireworks literally drive some dogs – not to mention the people who own them – crazy.

But perhaps the best reasons to leave fireworks to the pros this holiday weekend is that you’d not only be breaking the law, but risking a catastrophe.

In case you haven’t noticed, it’s dry out there.

Northwest Arizona, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, is mired in an “exceptional drought,” the most severe rating. And there’s no relief in sight. Just a trace of rain fell at the airport in Kingman this week, and a meager .01 inch fell in all of June.

As a result, vegetation is toast. Burn bans are in place. Firefighters are worried.

We’ve already had a number of large wildfires in the county – there’s one burning now near Meadview – and localized brush fires have destroyed homes in the city and outlying portions of the county in the past.

How dry is it? And how great is the fire danger?

Well, the U.S. Forest Service has closed five of the state’s six national forests to visitors due to the fire danger. State Trust Lands are also closed. Kingman has banned the sale of fireworks this year. And personal fireworks – everything from sparklers to aerial displays – are strictly off limits, banned by both the Mohave County Board of Supervisors and city governments. In fact, they’ve been banned, along with campfires and all open burning, since May 14.

So if you gott’em, don’t smok’em. Save them for a rainy day, after the fireworks ban has been lifted.

What hasn’t been banned are professional fireworks displays. And frankly, they’re far better than what you could ever shoot off in your yard.

Here are some safe options for Sunday, July 4.

  • Kingman: Fourth of July Extravaganza, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.
  • Valle Vista: Independence Day Celebration, Valle Vista Country Club and Golf Course, 9686 Concho Drive.
  • Bullhead City/Laughlin: Rockets Over The River Independence Day Fireworks Display.
  • Lake Havasu City: Fireworks over the Lake, Thompson Bay.

They all start at dark – about 9 p.m.

Have a safe Fourth of July.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Drought woes in dry US West raise July 4 fireworks fears
Fireworks, not Fires: Residents are reminded to leave the light shows to the professionals
Campfires, smoking, fireworks restricted in Kingman area due to wildland fire risk
BLM: Fire restrictions remain in place in western Arizona
Mohave County implements fire prohibitions
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State