Kingman Unified School District plans student services event
KINGMAN - Kingman Unified School District is hosting “Race into a New Year with KUSD” to prepare and inform students and families of services provided by the district. The two-day event will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, July 6-7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. both days at the Palo Christi School gym, 500 Maple St.
Families can enroll their children in KUSD, and receive vision and hearing screenings and food services. Families can also learn about services available for migrant families, resources for online learning and advanced placement classes offered.
Vicki Trujillo, KUSD director of special education, said the goal of the event is to share the services and opportunities KUSD has to offer to the community.
“We will have KUSD experts available at each booth,” Trujillo said in an email. “Our partners will have staff available for their respective tables.”
Families can also learn about employment opportunities at KUSD, career and technical educational classes for high school students, and the Arizona Youth Partnership Program.
Snacks, prizes and a photo booth will also be provided, Trujillo said.
- COVID Delta variant confirmed in Arizona
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- Rain, thunderstorms forecast for Kingman through July 4
- Arizona election audit enters new phase as ballot count ends
- Block party slated for July 4 in Kingman
- Obituary
- No room at the inn: Mohave County animal shelter operating at ‘at least’ 100% capacity
- Kingman issues 26 building permits
- Mohave Valley man arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Former Kingman Middle School teacher charged in connection with bomb threat
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Kingman man arrested after body of woman found in storage unit
- COVID Delta variant confirmed in Arizona
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- Rain, thunderstorms forecast for Kingman through July 4
- Obituary
- Going, going, gone
- Kingman police seek information on stabbing suspects
- Boy dies after crash on Lake Havasu
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: