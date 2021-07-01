OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Unified School District plans student services event

Kingman Unified School District will hold a program on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 6-7 to introduce students and families to the programs and services the district offers. (Miner file photo)

Kingman Unified School District will hold a program on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 6-7 to introduce students and families to the programs and services the district offers. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: July 1, 2021 2:57 p.m.

KINGMAN - Kingman Unified School District is hosting “Race into a New Year with KUSD” to prepare and inform students and families of services provided by the district. The two-day event will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, July 6-7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. both days at the Palo Christi School gym, 500 Maple St.

Families can enroll their children in KUSD, and receive vision and hearing screenings and food services. Families can also learn about services available for migrant families, resources for online learning and advanced placement classes offered.

Vicki Trujillo, KUSD director of special education, said the goal of the event is to share the services and opportunities KUSD has to offer to the community.

“We will have KUSD experts available at each booth,” Trujillo said in an email. “Our partners will have staff available for their respective tables.”

Families can also learn about employment opportunities at KUSD, career and technical educational classes for high school students, and the Arizona Youth Partnership Program.

Snacks, prizes and a photo booth will also be provided, Trujillo said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Schools provide a wide range of services for special education students
Kingman Unified School District to offer free COVID-19 vaccines for Kingman students
Learning to learn with autism
Kingman Unified School District board approves 2 new hires for autism support
KUSD participates in school lunch program
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State