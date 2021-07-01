Kingman Unified School District plans student services event

KINGMAN - Kingman Unified School District is hosting “Race into a New Year with KUSD” to prepare and inform students and families of services provided by the district. The two-day event will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, July 6-7 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. both days at the Palo Christi School gym, 500 Maple St.

Families can enroll their children in KUSD, and receive vision and hearing screenings and food services. Families can also learn about services available for migrant families, resources for online learning and advanced placement classes offered.

Vicki Trujillo, KUSD director of special education, said the goal of the event is to share the services and opportunities KUSD has to offer to the community.

“We will have KUSD experts available at each booth,” Trujillo said in an email. “Our partners will have staff available for their respective tables.”

Families can also learn about employment opportunities at KUSD, career and technical educational classes for high school students, and the Arizona Youth Partnership Program.

Snacks, prizes and a photo booth will also be provided, Trujillo said.