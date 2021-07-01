Local first responders to receive a hand from Kingman First Southern Baptist Church
Updated as of Thursday, July 1, 2021 4:47 PM
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police and Fire departments along with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office are set to receive a helping hand from Kingman First Southern Baptist Church.
Kingman First Southern Baptist Church has raised money and purchased snacks and drinks for local first responders. As part of its upcoming Vacation Bible School set for July 5-9, those items will be dropped off at KPD, KFD and MCSO on Wednesday, July 14.
“It is our hope that these items encourage the hard-working officers and firefighters during this hot and dry season,” the church wrote in a news release. “Our church greatly appreciates everything they do and are praying for them to remain safe in the line of duty.”
From 8:45–9:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, representatives from each organization will be present during VBS to give kids a visual of the men and women being supported and encouraged.
The Kingman Police Department will receive its items at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, and the Kingman Fire Department shortly after at 9:30 a.m. The MCSO drop is scheduled for 10 a.m. that same day.
The release noted that items for KFD will be taken to Station 2 prior to being distributed to other stations, including the Northern Arizona Fire District and Pinion Pine Station 52.
