OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Local first responders to receive a hand from Kingman First Southern Baptist Church

The Kingman First Southern Baptist Church has purchased snacks and drinks for local first responders, and will deliver them during the Vacation Bible School at the church July 5-9. (Miner file photo)

The Kingman First Southern Baptist Church has purchased snacks and drinks for local first responders, and will deliver them during the Vacation Bible School at the church July 5-9. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 1, 2021 2:59 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, July 1, 2021 4:47 PM

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police and Fire departments along with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office are set to receive a helping hand from Kingman First Southern Baptist Church.

Kingman First Southern Baptist Church has raised money and purchased snacks and drinks for local first responders. As part of its upcoming Vacation Bible School set for July 5-9, those items will be dropped off at KPD, KFD and MCSO on Wednesday, July 14.

“It is our hope that these items encourage the hard-working officers and firefighters during this hot and dry season,” the church wrote in a news release. “Our church greatly appreciates everything they do and are praying for them to remain safe in the line of duty.”

From 8:45–9:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, representatives from each organization will be present during VBS to give kids a visual of the men and women being supported and encouraged.

The Kingman Police Department will receive its items at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, and the Kingman Fire Department shortly after at 9:30 a.m. The MCSO drop is scheduled for 10 a.m. that same day.

The release noted that items for KFD will be taken to Station 2 prior to being distributed to other stations, including the Northern Arizona Fire District and Pinion Pine Station 52.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

KFD holding stakeholders strategic planning sessions Wednesday
Kingman Photo: Unlimited
First Southern Baptist Church
First Southern Baptist Church
First Southern Baptist Church
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State