Obituary | Sandor ‘Sandy’ and Josephine ‘Jo’ Byers
Originally Published: July 1, 2021 4:39 p.m.
Soulmates Sandor (Sandy) and Josephine (Jo) Byers passed way seven hours apart from COVID in February 2021.
Their children are devastated and heartbroken beyond measure.
