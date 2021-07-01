OFFERS
Obituary | Veola May Miligi

Veola May Miligi

Veola May Miligi

Originally Published: July 1, 2021 4:40 p.m.

Veola May Miligi 77, was born in Maywood, California on June 19, 1944, to Merritt and Hazel Woodson. She passed away peacefully after a long illness on June 20, 2021, at her home in Golden Valley, Arizona. She was raised in Modesto, California and graduated from Modesto High School in 1962. She was a member of Bullhead City Assembly of God Church in Bullhead City, Arizona. She was involved in the Christian Motorcyclist Association and she ministered to the motorcycle women for years while they were traveling on their motorcycle rallies.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son; Jody W. Van Clief; brother Bud Woodson; sister Vera Kincaid; nephew Danny Atwood; and niece Dawna Atwood. She is survived by her husband Leland Miligi of Golden Valley, Arizona; her daughter Wendy (Ed) Harris of Ceres, California; her son Jody Van Clief of Kingman, Arizona; and her stepsons, Eugene and David of Ohio, and Robert of Golden Valley, Arizona.

She is survived by her brothers Dale Frisk of Corning, California, David Woodson of Palm Springs, California and Paul Woodson of Paragould, Arkansas. She is also survived by her cousin Lois Rishel of Prescott, Arizona; 15 grandchildren, 27 great- grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. Memorial Services are being scheduled at a later date.

