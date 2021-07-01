OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | July 2, 2021

Originally Published: July 1, 2021 3:09 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Miner editorial: County shelter bursting with animals – The Miner states “the cause may be murky,” but they offer the wrong solution. Rather than asking other people to adopt, perhaps pet owners should be more responsible in the first place by spaying and neutering their pets.

COVID-19 vaccines – I’m skeptical of the vaccines because of the limited research. There are still side-effects occurring. Yes, I know this happens. Still, I’ll wait to get the vaccine until it’s better researched. Wear a mask.

I cannot express how proud I am of the Arizona Senate for forcing the audit and working so hard to prove how the “Deep State” stole the election.

(If) Trump is reinstated, I want Gen. Flynn to be vice president rant – Two felons in the highest office? Good thing Trump isn’t going to be reinstated or re-elected.

Obituary of Cody Briles – Deepest sympathy to the family of Cody Briles in their loss. Pastor Dan and Debbie were so loved and respected in Kingman. Debbie, you and family are in my prayers and Cody, rest in peace with your grandpa.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Rants and Raves | June 30, 2021
Rants and Raves | Dec. 27, 2019
Rants and Raves | May 9, 2021
Rants and Raves | April 28, 2021
Rants and Raves | Oct. 7, 2019
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State