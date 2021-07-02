Montana man arrested on suspicion of molestation of a child

KINGMAN – Scott Allan Ward, 30, of Butte, Montana, is alleged to have made sexual statements to a 14-year-old, and to have touched her inappropriately on two separate occasions, reports the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO wrote in a news release that on Saturday, June 26, deputies were contacted by the reporting party from Meadview who advised her 14-year-old granddaughter had disclosed information about multiple incidents of sexual statements and molestation by Ward, who was staying on the property and working for the family.

The victim alleged the incidents began when Ward started asking inappropriate questions and making sexual comments to the juvenile. The victim also alleged that Ward touched her inappropriately on two separate occasions.

Detectives began an investigation and located Ward. During interviews, Ward reportedly confirmed details that were alleged by the victim.

Ward was arrested on suspicion of felony molestation of a child, and booked into the Mohave County jail.