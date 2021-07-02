OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Montana man arrested on suspicion of molestation of a child

Scott Allan Ward

Scott Allan Ward

Originally Published: July 2, 2021 9:59 a.m.

KINGMAN – Scott Allan Ward, 30, of Butte, Montana, is alleged to have made sexual statements to a 14-year-old, and to have touched her inappropriately on two separate occasions, reports the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO wrote in a news release that on Saturday, June 26, deputies were contacted by the reporting party from Meadview who advised her 14-year-old granddaughter had disclosed information about multiple incidents of sexual statements and molestation by Ward, who was staying on the property and working for the family.

The victim alleged the incidents began when Ward started asking inappropriate questions and making sexual comments to the juvenile. The victim also alleged that Ward touched her inappropriately on two separate occasions.

Detectives began an investigation and located Ward. During interviews, Ward reportedly confirmed details that were alleged by the victim.

Ward was arrested on suspicion of felony molestation of a child, and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Police: Worker at child immigration facility molested teen
Two brothers arrested on molestation charges
Golden Valley man arrested on charges of child molestation
Kingman man arrested on charges of molestation of a child
Kingman man arrested on molestation charges
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State