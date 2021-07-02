OFFERS
Fri, July 02
Topock man alleged to have led woman into desert prior to sexual assault

Robert Gare Hatch

Robert Gare Hatch

Originally Published: July 2, 2021 9:58 a.m.

KINGMAN – Robert Gare Hatch, 41, of Topock, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, June 25 for allegedly assaulting a woman and forcing her to engage in sexual acts after leading her into the desert.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a news release that at 10:20 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a residence in the 12000 block of S. Apache Parkway in Topock to a report of a sexual assault. The victim claimed her ex-boyfriend, identified as Hatch, approached her from behind and grabbed her by the back of her neck. She said he then led her to a nearby alley where he grabbed her by the front of the neck, causing her to go unconscious.

Hatch is then alleged to have led her farther away from the residence into the desert, where he forced her to engage in sexual acts. The victim advised she has an order of protection against Hatch.

Detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation. Deputies located Hatch a short distance away from the residence and detained him. According to law enforcement, Hatch had injuries to his body that were consistent with the victim’s claims.

Hatch was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual assault and aggravated harassment. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.

