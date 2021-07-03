OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona forest closures keep nomads on the move

National Forest closures in Arizona due to the widlfire danger have made life difficult for nomadic campers who rely on the forests for a free place to stay. (Photo by Don Graham, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3gNVIua)

National Forest closures in Arizona due to the widlfire danger have made life difficult for nomadic campers who rely on the forests for a free place to stay. (Photo by Don Graham, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3gNVIua)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 3, 2021 6:03 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF - Raymond Otero lost his job and apartment in Tucson during the pandemic and set out north to escape the heat. Wildfires around Strawberry forced him to leave, so he settled on a camping spot farther north in the national forest around Flagstaff. Then, the Coconino National Forest shut down over wildfire danger.

The forest will be closed at least through the July 4 holiday, leaving those who normally set up camp among the trees to save money or be in nature out of luck. Many don't have the means to stay at RV parks. Some headed to a Walmart parking lot, an unofficial weigh station for travelers and self-styled “nomads," but they also were told they needed to leave because it's private property. But go where?

“I need to park,” Otero said. “And every time I move, it's costing gas.”

Some windows of vans and RVs in the Walmart parking lot had green towing stickers affixed. Signs said “no camping.”

Flagstaff Shelter Services offered people a spot in the parking lot, with showers inside, until the forest reopens. Sedona and Cottonwood were coordinating with local groups to see what resources were available for people displaced.

The impact is broad across Arizona, with four of the five national forests closed.

Allisha Little was hoping to crash in Flagstaff for a while to save some money, on the move from Mesa. Sitting on the stoop of her RV recently with her pets in their carriers, she fretted about moving from the Walmart parking lot, too.

“For most everybody here, including me, it’s a real struggle to find a place to sleep and try to be comfortable and not have to worry about where else are we going to stay,” she said.

Michel Harris, 77, spends winters in Laughlin, Nevada, and the warmer months in Sedona, Flagstaff and New Mexico aboard his 1978 Econoline RV. He contemplated finding a spot in the Coconino National Forest tucked away somewhere but said it's a risk with forest officials patrolling for any violations of the closure order. “They're advertising a $5,000 fine and six months in jail, right?” he said. “So that's not worth it.”

Harris planned to wait out the closure for a few days before he would move on to Utah, where national forests are open.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fear of wildfires forces forest closures across Arizona
Arizona feeling brunt of wildfire activity across western US
No rain in sight: Fire fears force land closures in Arizona
As wildfire danger looms, Arizona forest lands start closing
Recreationists change plans as Arizona forest areas close
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State