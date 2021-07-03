OFFERS
Briefs: State officials urge public to refrain from using fireworks

State officials are urging residents to refrain from using fireworks due to the high risk of wildfires. (Miner file photo)

State officials are urging residents to refrain from using fireworks due to the high risk of wildfires. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 3, 2021 5:49 p.m.

PHOENIX - State officials concerned about wildfires are urging Arizonans to refrain from using fireworks.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management said Friday that fireworks are a concern because more than half of the state remains in exceptional drought status at a time when wildfire activity continues across much of the state.

The department noted that fireworks are banned year-round on state trust land and that temporary fire restrictions remain in effect on other public lands due to fire activity, drought-stressed conditions and safety concerns.

Some fireworks are legal in Arizona but Prevention Officer Aaron Casem said it’d be best for the public to “understand the threat, make good choices, and if possible, partake in alternative 4th of July activities.”

Fireworks started a 260-acre fire off Interstate 17 and northwest of New River last year. Fireworks bans are in place in all of Mohave County.

Phoenix’s dry heat sets record for hottest June on record

PHOENIX - It may be a dry heat, but Phoenix’s sizzling weather last month set a record for the hottest June in the city’s history.

National Weather Service meteorologists said the average temperature in Phoenix over the course of last month was 95.3 degrees Fahrenheit.

That topped the previous mark of 94.8 F set in 2013 and matched in 2016.

Last month also broke the record for warmest average low temperature for June at 82.5 F.

The average high temperature in Phoenix ranked as third highest on record at 108.2 F.

According to the National Weather Service, the record-breaking temperatures in Phoenix are a result of urbanization, climate and short-term weather patterns.

Tucson police: 3 dead in home with obvious signs of trauma

TUCSON - Tucson police say the bodies of three people with obvious signs of trauma were found in a home on the city’s east side Friday.

According to police, a person went to the home and and found the bodies after entering when no one answered the door.

That person called 911 and responding Fire Department personnel reported the signs of trauma, police said.

No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available on circumstances of the incident but police said three dogs in the home weren’t injured.

