Council adopts 2021-22 budget and 5-year capital improvement plan

KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council adopted the Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget and five-year capital improvement plan on Monday, June 28. It went into effect on Thursday, July 1.

The budget can’t exceed $274,220,619. The FY 2021-22 CIP totals $140,225,460 with the FY 2021-22 through FY 2025-26 CIP totaling $237,100,146, according to the budget.

The items receiving the largest amounts for the five-year CIP include streets, airport and wastewater. Streets will receive $55.9 million, the airport will receive $35.2 million and wastewater will receive $21.3 million.

Funding for the five-year CIP comes from a variety of grants, revenues, cash reserves, transfers and debt proceeds. Since many projects can’t be completed within a year, they’re budgeted over several years.

Notable projects from the five-year CIP include Rancho Santa Fe TI and Parkway ($46.8 million), Dross Site Cleanup ($30 million), Pavement Preservation ($16.7 million), Downtown Sewer Outfall Line Relocation ($14.8 million) and Recreation Center ($12 million).

Rancho Santa Fe TI and Parkway will extend Airway Avenue to Rancho Santa Fe Parkway. Construction of the Rancho Santa Fe Parkway TI and connecting roads will also be included. The state will contribute $20 million to the project. Remaining costs will be shared based on a development agreement between the City and KDP Manager, LLC.

Pavement Preservation will upgrade and manage 625 total lane miles of roadway. The project includes services such as milling, overlays, chip seal and reconstruction. Funding will come from Highway User Revenue Fund.

The Dross Site cleanup project is set to cover removal of contaminants, construction management, design and Dross Site apron pavement. The project at the city airport is expected to be completely funded by the Department of Justice.

Engineering and construction of the Downtown Sewer Outfall Relocation will impact 1.6 miles of the outfall line. The line needs to be relocated due to exposure, being above grade and vulnerable to washes. The current line does not meet the permit standards for an Aquifer Protection Permit and if it overflows, it would be within U.S. waters. This could lead to potential fines, remediation costs and liability. Funding will come from debt proceeds and the WW Expansion Fund.

The design and construction of the Recreation Center will include a gymnasium and community center.

The building will host indoor sports, classes and meeting facilities. Funding will come from debt proceeds and the capital projects fund.