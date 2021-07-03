Kingman program expands distribution of Naloxone

KINGMAN – The Mohave Substance-abuse Treatment Education Prevention Partnership and the Kingman Arizona Youth Partnership will expand services for the Naloxone distribution site at 2701 E. Andy Devine Ave., Ste. 115, starting Tuesday, July 6.

MSTEPP wrote in a news release that Naloxone is a reversal agent for opioid overdoses that has saved thousands of lives in Arizona and hundreds of lives in Mohave County.

“With the prevalence of fentanyl in the region and the potential of an overdose it is critical to have Naloxone available,” said Robert DeVries, MSTEPP program coordinator. “It is easy to use, provided at no cost and can mean the difference between life and death. It is available to anyone that needs it.”

MSTEPP and AZYP entered into a joint agreement to offer no-cost Naloxone to the community on Feb. 1, 2021.

“Days and times of distribution were limited based upon COVID-19 restrictions,” the release noted. “With the lifting of restrictions, the office is able to expand days and hours of service.”

Starting Tuesday, July 6 the distribution site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.



For more information regarding Naloxone or to set up a training, contact DeVries at rdevries@mstepp.org; or Julie Craig, AZYP community outreach coordinator at juliec@azyp.org.