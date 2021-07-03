OFFERS
Mohave County issues 17 building permits

Kingman issued 17 building permits for the week ending June 30. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 3, 2021 5:36 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending June 25:

– Plumbing By Jake: 3936 N. Stewart Mountain Road, Golden Valley; water heater replacement.

– DeVault Electric: 7815 N. Frerichs Ranch Road, Kingman; new 100 amp panel for existing well.

– Kenny Williams Construction: 5452 E. Yavapai Drive, Topock; demo all structures.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3614 E. Diagonal Way, Kingman; demo house, carport and garage.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 21144 N. Madera Drive, Dolan Springs; demo all structures.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 16196 E. Highway 66; demo all structures.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo all structures.

– Ambient Edge: 647 S. Silver Springs Road, Kingman; HVAC replace 4 ton A/C and coil.

– Ambient Edge: 7975 E. Saddleback Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Ambient Edge: 3162 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

– Mary Padilla: Kingman; reroof existing manufactured home.

– GT Power: 616 Gordon Drive, Mohave Valley; new 200 amp power pole and electrical service to house.

– Ambient Edge: 4625 N. Interstate Way, Kingman; HVAC replace 3 ton split heat pump.

– Wndy Weaver: 3383 E. Calle Tula, Kingman; add 60 amp panel to existing barn.

– Jeremy Chase: 4365 N. Benton St., Kingman; repair existing gas line.

– Expert Electric: Kingman; panel upgrade 200 amp.

– James Harris: Kingman; electrical panel for RV.

– Thomas Stown: Kingman; gas line.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending June 30:

– Urban Energy Solutions: 1969 Detroit Ave., Kingman; electric; $3,698.

– Networx Cabling Systems: 3981 Lindsey Ave., Kingman; electric; $58.

– Urban Energy: 2601 Detroit Ave., Kingman; electric; $3,079.

– Urban Energy: 3700 Prospector St., Kingman; electric; $2,793.

– Urban Energy: 3550 Prospector St., Kingman; electric; $4,816.

– Urban Energy: 400 Grandview Ave., Kingman; electric; $3,597.

– Wright Hospitality: 1149 E. Sunrise Ave., Kingman; electric; $3,597.

– AZ Sunwest Construction: 4755 Shane Drive, Kingman; awnings; $165.

– AZ Sunwest Construction: 5274 White Tail Circle, Kingman; awnings; $295.

– AZ Sunwest Construction: 2647 Phoenix Ave., Kingman; awnings; $110.

– AZ Sunwest Construction: 3430 Amanda Ave., Kingman; awnings; $128.

– AZ Sunwest Construction: 3446 Laramie Ave., Kingman; awnings; $110.

– Angle Solar: 3339 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $128.

– Romar Electric: 1614 Broadway, Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– Angle Solar: 3379 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $128.

– Baron Landscape & Pools: 3356 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,953.

– Baron Landscape & Pools: 3287 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,944.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 1:

– Esmeralda: 3317 N. Clark St., Kingman; house cleaning.

– ZA Nails: 3990 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman; nail salon.

– Classic Kiddie Rides: 1614 Broadway Ave., Kingman; party supplies.

– Desert Damsels AZ: 2810 John L Ave., Kingman; retail trade.

– Fae’s Grooming Services: 2949 Airway Ave., Kingman; veterinary office.

– Mohave Disposal, Inc.: 3250 S. Gatlin Drive, Golden Valley; waste management.

