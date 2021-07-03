Mohave County may raise fees for expediting special event permits

KINGMAN – With more people searching for something to do this year, public events in Mohave County could become a force in the county’s economic recovery. But that could come at a cost, depending on a vote Tuesday, July 6 by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

The board is set to discuss new fees for special events permitting, and could require a $50 fee for events that will host less than 250 people. Events with more than 250 could cost $150, under the amended ordinance.

Those fees would apply to event applications submitted within a specific deadline. An application must be completed 15 days prior to the event if it will host fewer than 250 to avoid permit expedition frees. If more than 250 will attend, the application must be completed at least 45 days in advance to avoid a larger fee.

County officials researched practices in other Arizona counties. Development Services Director Tim Walsh said an expedited permit application is commonly charged double or triple the cost.

Under the proposed amendment to the ordinance, an expedited permit application could cost $150 for events expecting fewer than 250 people. For events expecting larger crowds, that fee can now be $750.

In addition to the fees themselves, county records show the expedited review process itself was new as of this year. The amendment was proposed after county staff members received multiple requests for special event permits which were received after deadlines.