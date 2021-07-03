Rants and Raves | July 4, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Miner adoption spotlights – I don’t think it’s proper to post names/photos of children needing families. These are humans who have been traumatized, not farm animals. Someone considering adoption shouldn’t be deciding based on physical appearance. There are multitudes of depraved people out there.

Democrats always complain that it’s difficult to vote. Some of us remember when you had to have personal responsibility to vote and make an effort. Even then it wasn’t hard. Now, the government does practically everything to make it easier.

Skeptical of COVID-19 vaccine rant – If you truly feel it isn’t researched well enough after millions of doses and fewer cases, perhaps you need to rethink your concept of researched. As they say, the proof is in the pudding.

COVID-19 is making a comeback in Mohave County – And the comeback will continue until county leaders will admit that vaccines are safe and COVID-19 is real! Residents need to get vaccinated and save lives, or sacrifice themselves and their loved ones for the con artists who are spreading misinformation for personal power!

Arizona state legislators vote to triple their own cost-of-living allowance – When will voters realize Republicans are always about helping themselves and helping corporate big shots. They tripled their own cost of living allowance right after cutting taxes for the rich.