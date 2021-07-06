Arizona man who wore horns in riot loses 3rd bid for jail release

WASHINGTON – Jacob Chansley, the Phoenix man who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns, has failed in his third bid to be released from jail.

A federal judge in Washington concluded Tuesday that Jacob Chansley hadn’t presented new information that had a “material bearing” on whether any condition of release from jail would assure he doesn’t flee from authorities.

One new bit of information from Chansley’s lawyer was that his client has relatives besides his mother who have lived in the Phoenix area for a long time. Judges can consider family ties when whether evaluating a person's risk of fleeing.

Judge Royce Lamberth said family ties don’t ease his concerns about Chansley’s ability to travel long distances using untraceable methods and raise money for travel through nontraditional sources.

“As Chansley’s family connections have not prevented him from traveling undetected in the past, the court is unpersuaded that they will prevent him from doing so again in the future,” Lamberth wrote in his ruling.

Chansley, who refers to himself as the QAnon Shaman, has been jailed since his arrest nearly six months ago.

When rejecting an earlier release request, Lamberth said Chansley was among the wave of rioters who spearheaded the rush into the Capitol and pointed out that the Phoenix man carried a spear into the attack.

Chansley also was found in possession of a note to the then-vice president, Mike Pence, that read: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

Chansley has apologized for his actions, though he also has said he didn’t regret his loyalty to Trump.