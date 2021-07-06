Briefs | Man killed in boat-watercraft collision in Bullhead

BULLHEAD CITY – A California man on a boat on the Colorado River was fatally injured when a personal watercraft carrying two teenage boys crashed into the boat, an Arizona police department said Tuesday.

Timothy Randall David Lee, 33, of Ontario, California, was sitting on the back of the boat’s swim deck when the wreck occurred Sunday, the Bullhead City Police Department said in a statement.

Lee was seriously injured and initially taken to a Bullhead City hospital before he was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital where he was pronounced dead, the department said.

The crash impact knocked Lee’s baby and mother-in-law into the water but they were not injured, the department said.

The personal watercraft left the scene but lifeguards and boating officers were able to locate it, resulting in citation of the operator, a 16-year-old boy from Avondale, Arizona, for failure to use due caution to avoid a collision and rental contract violation, the department said.

Police said their report will be forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible additional charges.

COVID-19 death toll clears 18K in Arizona

PHOENIX - Arizona's pandemic death toll reached 18,000 on Tuesday as the state reported 21 additional deaths along with 900 more confirmed COVID-19 cases after the three-day July 4 holiday weekend.

As of Sunday, Arizona ranked 12th highest among U.S. states in total COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 21, 2020 and sixth highest in the number of deaths per 100,000 of population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state on Monday reported no additional deaths after only four on Sunday when Johns Hopkins University data put the state's seven-day rolling average of daily deaths at 9.4, down from 10.7 on June 20. Arizona's pandemic case total reached 897,910 on Tuesday.

The state reported only 50 additional cases Monday but previously topped 400 additional cases daily since June 22. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 423.6 on June 20 to 492.9 on Sunday.

The state's coronavirus dashboard reported that the vaccination rate – the percent of population administered at least one dose – was 49.8% as of Tuesday. Of those nearly 3.6 million people, 3,174,161 were fully vaccinated.

Kaibab National Forest reopens after rain

WILLIAMS - Kaibab National Forest officials on Tuesday reopened most of the forest in northern Arizona to public entry as recent rain and cooler temperatures reduced the threat of severe wildfire activity.

However, Bill Williams Mountain near Williams remained closed to the public and fire restrictions remained in effect across the forest because the persistent drought in the region meant that fire danger remains high, officials said in a statement.

The Kaibab National Forest includes sections near Williams and north of the Grand Canyon.

On Monday, Coconino National Forest officials also cited recent rainfall as they announced that forest, also in northern Arizona, would reopen Tuesday, also with fire restrictions remaining in effect.

The Coconino National Forest includes the San Francisco Peaks overlooking Flagstaff plus areas south and southeast of Flagstaff.

Mesa residents asked to conserve energy

MESA - Mesa residents are being asked to conserve energy this summer, city officials said. The city does not own or operate electric generators and purchases electricity through short- and long-term agreements.

This year, supply costs have increased dramatically because of the region’s population growth and the transition to newer and cleaner energy production, city officials said. Residents are being asked to set thermostats at 78 degrees Fahrenheit during the peak hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. or when not at home.

Authorities said setting the air conditioner five degrees higher could save up to 20% on cooling costs.

Mesa also is working to reduce peak electrical usage at city facilities while also developing programs for customers to save energy and money while reducing demand during peak hours.