Foster parents help furry friends find forever homes

Fostering dogs and cats is more than just a trial run for pet ownership. It’s a service to the community that comes with benefits to family, local organizations and, of course, the animals themselves.

Cortney Kennedy of Kingman has been fostering animals for a couple of years now, but she couldn’t tell you how many animals have been welcomed into her home. But she knows it’s been “a lot of dogs and puppies.”

Having already been involved with rescue work with Help Animals Lives Today, Kennedy decided to head over to the Mohave County Animal Shelter to see what she could do to help their animals.

“We love animals,” Kennedy said of her family, which includes four daughters. “We love dogs and I wanted to help them. I think one of the benefits as far as my family goes, I have four daughters, and all of them also, of course, love animals. It helps that they’re providing a community service and volunteering. It allows them that opportunity to do so.”

And while the kids, and Kennedy, are sad when the animals leave, she said that’s another valuable learning experience for her family.

“They become attached to pets and there are big tears when they have to let go, but they also have an understanding that they’re helping to socialize animals, and (learning) responsibility for caring for pets and the importance of volunteering in their community,” she said.

Kennedy has fostered animals for as briefly as a night or two to as long as a couple of months. Even when animals are only fostered for a short period of time, Kennedy says the benefits are realized.

“I fostered a dog once for one or two nights, and it was because I decided to foster a pup from the shelter they thought was pretty timid and shy, and needed socialization,” Kennedy said. “I brought him home and now this dog has a massive personality, and was excellent and absolutely ready for adoption.”

Nicole Mangiameli, manager at the Mohave County Animal Shelter, previously confirmed that a little bit of fostering goes a long way for animals looking for their forever homes. A taste of home and a loving family does wonders for an animal’s adoptability.

“The dogs that come out of foster are always more adoptable,” she continued. “Kittens that go into foster are ultimately more adoptable because they’re friendly. This is why fostering has a very large impact on adoption rates; a happier animal goes to a family faster. And it makes temporary room in the shelter so we can take in more, as many as we have to.”

Part of the reason socialization is so important, according to Kennedy, is because it allows the fostering party to communicate the animals’ traits and personalities to potential adopters. For example, the Kennedy family has two dogs and a cat, which then allows them to communicate to those looking to adopt how the fostered animal handles the presence of other pets.

“Of course, you get attached, but it seems like there’s always the right family,” she said. “A huge benefit is when you go to adopt from the shelter, they typically have very limited information. But when you foster, you get to really know them. You can share that information with potential adopters and then they know what they’re getting into which helps create a successful match.”

Kennedy even goes above and beyond by taking to social media and looking for loving families for the animal she’s fostering at the time. Mangiameli said doing so is “absolutely” recommended.

“The fosters know more about the animals than anybody else,” Mangiameli said. “So the foster is able to detail the personality of the animal for the public, and they usually take great pictures. That’s probably the fastest way to get them adopted, and these fosters really care about that.”