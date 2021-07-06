Kingman branch library slates sing-along with youth services librarian

KINGMAN – A “Sing-along with Sue Schnitzer,” the new youth services librarian, is slated for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14 at the Kingman Branch Library, 3269 N. Burbank St.

The interactive sing-along for children and their families is free and will last about an hour.

“Enjoy an interactive sing along with our new Youth Services librarian and her ukulele,” the library wrote in a news release. “Sing, clap, and dance along to traditional and original songs for kids We might also sing a book or two.”