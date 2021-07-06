OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman branch library slates sing-along with youth services librarian

Sue Schnitzer, the youth services librarian at the Kingman Branch Library, will host a sing-along for children and their families at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 at the library. (Courtesy photo)

Sue Schnitzer, the youth services librarian at the Kingman Branch Library, will host a sing-along for children and their families at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 at the library. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 6, 2021 2:55 p.m.

KINGMAN – A “Sing-along with Sue Schnitzer,” the new youth services librarian, is slated for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14 at the Kingman Branch Library, 3269 N. Burbank St.

The interactive sing-along for children and their families is free and will last about an hour.

“Enjoy an interactive sing along with our new Youth Services librarian and her ukulele,” the library wrote in a news release. “Sing, clap, and dance along to traditional and original songs for kids We might also sing a book or two.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Bring the little ones to Storytime at the library, Dec. 4
Event Calendar | July 27, 2018
Friends of the Mohave County Library – Kingman schedules book sale
Come decorate a gingerbread house, Dec. 19
Event Calendar | July 22, 2018
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State