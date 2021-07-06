OFFERS
Letter | Disagrees with CRT

Originally Published: July 6, 2021 4:25 p.m.

Out of every disaster, there can come a positive outcome. For example, when schools switched to virtual learning last year, parents could see what their children were learning. Parents across the country were horrified that Critical Race Theory or CRT was being embedded in the curriculum. CRT is the concept that we are all permanently defined by our skin color.

Most people look at the character of an individual instead of skin color.

There are examples of second-graders around the country subjected to various lessons about injustice, unfairness and inequality. This surely is not creating a better world for our children. Second-graders should be acquiring basic foundational educational concepts instead of stories about past wrongs done.

Karl Marx said "the first battlefield is the rewriting of history." It appears the radical left is doing just that with CRT and the 1619 project. They are dark, depressing, divisive and demonizing theories.

Thankfully, parents across the country are putting their feet down and demanding CTR be removed from the curriculum. Parents have power. This positive out of the pandemic disaster is that parents are fighting for our history.

Tina Moore

Bullhead City

