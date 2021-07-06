Mohave Republican Forum hosts KUSD Superintendent Dorner

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum will host will host Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Gretchen Dorner and KUSD Board Member Roger Jacks at its Wednesday, July 14 meeting.

The gathering is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 3580 Stockman Hill Road, Kingman.

Dorner and Jacks will address the group and answer questions about the school district and the upcoming school year, according to an MRF news release.

“This should be both an interesting and informative program with topics which are important regarding the status of our schools and the changes which are being promoted by various groups and interests,” the MRF news release noted.

The meeting room should be available by or before 4 p.m. and the program begins at 5:30 p.m. There is an admission charge of $2 per person to assist with the meeting costs. An early-bird special price is available for those arriving and paying for their buffet meals before 4 p.m.

Masking due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is now considered optional by Golden Corral and the MRF.

For meeting reservations, which are requested by MRF, or for more information, contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or basingerreb@gmail.com, or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 or gs2007info@yahoo.com.