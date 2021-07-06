OFFERS
Navajos lift some COVID restrictions

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez signed legislation Tuesday to rescind an order that closed the reservation to visitors. (Photo by Peter K., cc-sa-by-3.0, https://bit.ly/3cbGDO8)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 6, 2021 4:12 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK - Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez signed legislation Tuesday to rescind an order that closed the reservation to visitors. It lifts COVID restrictions to allow tribal parks to reopen at 50% capacity as early as Thursday and also allow schools to eventually reopen under a required safety plan.

The Navajo Department of Health will issue a new Public Health Emergency Order on Wednesday, outlining safety protocols and requirements for reopening. The mask mandate remains in effect for the entire Navajo Nation. “Our gating measures and data show a consistent downward trend in new cases and deaths related to COVID-19, and we have a large majority of our Navajo Nation residents fully vaccinated,” Nez said in a statement. The reservation covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

