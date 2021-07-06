OFFERS
Obituary | Richard Patrick McAuliffe

Originally Published: July 6, 2021 4:51 p.m.

On June 18, 2021, Richard Patrick McAuliffe of Kingman, Arizona passed away at the age of 69 years old. Born Jan. 29, 1952, to Richard Dowd and Mary Elnora McAuliffe, he is preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Mary Margaret Dellinger, and brother-in-law Max Dellinger.

He is survived by son Patrick Ryan McAuliffe and daughter Kathryn Margaret Thompson (Joshua) of Oregon; son Brendan Sean McAuliffe, daughter Kelcey Jewel McAuliffe and granddaughter Kaizlee of Wyoming; his mother for 61 years, Judith McAuliffe of North Carolina; sisters Kathy Hogan of Maryland and Tracy McAuliffe of North Carolina; brothers Michael McAuliffe (Pam) of South Carolina, James McAuliffe (Mary) of Florida, and Jeremiah McAuliffe (April) of Florida. Pat is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as cousins and friends.

Patrick was a skilled guitarist, tour guide, truck driver, student and musician. He traveled the world with the German band, The Janz Team Singers, in the early ‘70s. He also played the bass guitar with the worship team at his church for many years. He loved learning in both the classroom setting, as well as picking up new skills as an adult. He was always an adventurer, most recently coordinating helicopter and boating tours at the Grand Canyon. His sense of humor brought smiles to the faces of friends and family.

Pat’s steadfast faith was a source of strength and peace throughout his life. While he will be greatly missed, his family is comforted knowing he is now with his Lord and Savior. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery at 1301 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, Arizona 86401. Guests should arrive at 10:40 a.m.

