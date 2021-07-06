OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Ready, set, roast: Mohave County’s having another heat wave

The City of Kingman will erect cooling stations, like the one shown in the above file photo, after the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Kingman area from 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 12. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman will erect cooling stations, like the one shown in the above file photo, after the National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Kingman area from 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 12. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 6, 2021 2:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the Kingman area from 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 7 through 8 p.m. Monday, July 12, as temperatures are once again forecast to soar well past 100 degrees, reaching 109 degrees by Saturday, July 10.

Wednesday has a forecast high near 106 degrees paired with wind gusts as high as 21 mph. Later that night the temperature will drop to 79, with gusts increasing to as high as 23 mph.

Conditions will be cooler, if only slightly, on Thursday, July 8 with an anticipated high of 103 degrees.

Winds will gust to 25 mph during the day, but not at all Thursday night, which has a forecast low near 80 degrees.

Friday, July 9 will have a high near 104 and a low near 80 degrees. It is also forecast to be cooler than all the remaining days included in the heat watch.

The temperature will skyrocket on Saturday, July 10 to a high near 109 degrees that will be paired with an absence of wind. There is also no wind in the forecast for Sunday, July 11, which will have a high near 106 degrees. Both Saturday and Sunday have forecast lows of 80 degrees.

The heat watch is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. Monday, July 11, which has a forecast high near 105 degrees.

The City of Kingman has announced that it will install cooling stations from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Ramada 1 on the Burbank Street side of Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.; at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.; and at Ramada 1 at Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Those stations were first erected this year toward the beginning of June, during which time an Excessive Heat Watch was in effect for approximately a week. High temperatures reached around 109 degrees toward the beginning of June, similar to forecast highs for the current heat watch. Three records were set in Kingman, according to the NWS.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Heat warning extended to Sunday
National Weather Service issues excessive heat warning for Kingman area
Kingman's Saturday forecast: 108 degrees
National Weather Service extends excessive heat warning
Excessive heat watch issued for Wednesday, Thursday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State