Mohave County logs 111 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

KINGMAN - Three more Mohave County residents have perished from COVID-19, and 111 more were infected with the coronavirus during the four-day period ending at noon on Tuesday, July 6.

Two of the deaths reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health were in the Lake Havasu City medical service area – one each age 50-59 and 70-79. The final death, a patient in the 50-59 age range, was logged in the Bullhead City medical service area.

More than half of the 111 new cases were recorded in the Kingman medical service area, with 62 local residents contracting the virus, including 10 in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications of the disease. There were seven new cases ages 60-69, two ages 80-89 and one age 70-79. There were also 16 cases ages 20-29, 11 cases ages 30-39, eight each ages 0-10 and 11-19, six ages 50-59 and three ages 40-49.

There were also 28 new cases in the Bullhead City area, and 21 in the Lake Havasu City area.

The county, where less than 40% of residents have received even one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, has been experiencing a surge in cases that may be attributable to the presence of the more-transmissible delta variant. There were 204 cases reported in the six days between noon on Wednesday, June 30 and noon on Tuesday. That compares to 222 new cases in the previous seven days.

The steady stream of cases in the county comes despite vaccines being readily available for all persons ages 12 and older. In the seven-day period ending Wednesday, June 23 the county reported 144 new cases and two deaths, the same number of cases logged between June 10 and June 16, when three deaths occurred. There were 122 cases and five deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 9, and 83 cases and six deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 2.

The Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting Wednesday, July 7 that 80,640 Mohave County residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, which amounts to 37.2% of all county residents. About 67,500 county residents are now fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 202 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 156, Kingman with 152, Fort Mohave with 60, Golden Valley with 33 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,410 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,284 for Bullhead City, 4,857 for Kingman, 1,786 for Fort Mohave, 1,158 for Golden Valley, 839 for Mohave Valley and 450 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 150 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 53 in Dolan Springs and 42 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.7 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.2 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 10.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,259 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 21,683 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 24,013 cases in the county. The county counts 660 deaths, while the state reports 759. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, July 6, there were 28 new cases from 181 tests for a positivity rate of 15%.

The positivity rate in the county was 14% (46/340) on Tuesday, June 29; 9% (45/900) on Wednesday, June 30; 13% (50/392) on Thursday, July 1; 13% (46/350) on Friday, July 2; and 50% (68/137) on Monday, July 5.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 208,663 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Wednesday, July 7, AZDHS was reporting four new deaths and 373 new cases from 9,522 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. More than 898,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,004 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 33.8 million confirmed cases and 606,000 deaths the morning of Wednesday, July 7.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,996,202 deaths from nearly 185 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, July 7.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available. A list of providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.