Cerbat Elementary School in Kingman to host job fair July 16

KINGMAN – Cerbat Elementary School will host a job fair on Friday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wendy Carasa, Cerbat Elementary School grant coordinator, said the CCLC grant given by the state helps with school activities, summer school and intercession to engage with parents and community members.

“The reason I decided to start this job fair is because I saw the need in the community,” Carasa said in an email. “I saw many places that were hiring but also knew many people that were affected by COVID still out of work.”

Attendees are asked to bring a valid ID, multiple copies of a resume and a notepad. Child supervision will be available during the event.