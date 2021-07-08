JAVC seeks musical instruments to help Kingman veterans

KINGMAN – The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council has a veteran interested in teaching other veterans to play musical instruments, but donations of instruments are needed.

According to a news release, playing musical instruments helps fight PTSD.

To donate contact Pat Farrell at 928-716-3001 or Nani Chrimes at 1-310 721-2521 to have the instruments collected, or bring them to Kingman Elks Lodge #468 at 900 Gates Ave. in Kingman.

The program will be taught at Kingman Veterans Villas on Hualapai Mountain Road.