Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
JAVC seeks musical instruments to help Kingman veterans

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council has a veteran interested in teaching other veterans to play musical instruments, but donations of instruments are needed. Pat Farrell, JAVC president and executive director, is pictured. (Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club file photo)

Originally Published: July 8, 2021 5:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council has a veteran interested in teaching other veterans to play musical instruments, but donations of instruments are needed.

According to a news release, playing musical instruments helps fight PTSD.

To donate contact Pat Farrell at 928-716-3001 or Nani Chrimes at 1-310 721-2521 to have the instruments collected, or bring them to Kingman Elks Lodge #468 at 900 Gates Ave. in Kingman.

The program will be taught at Kingman Veterans Villas on Hualapai Mountain Road.

