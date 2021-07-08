OFFERS
Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club Speaker

Andrea McAdow, owner of Rosebird Farms, spoke at the July 2 meeting of the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club. (Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 8, 2021 5:20 p.m.

Andrea McAdow, owner of Rosebird Farms, spoke at the July 2 meeting of the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club. Rosebird Farms is a certified naturally grown farm which doesn’t use pesticides, herbicides or GMOs. The farm’s retail outlet is in West of 3rd at 224 E. Beale St.

