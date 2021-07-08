Matt Salmon to speak to Mohave Republican Forum in Kingman July 14

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum has added to its list of speakers for its Wednesday, July 14 meeting, with former Arizona congressman and gubernatorial hopeful Republican Matt Salmon added to the agenda.

Also slated to speak and take questions from the audience is Kingman Unified School District Superintendent Gretchen Dorner and KUSD Boardmember Roger Jacks.

Salmon will talk about why he believes he is the most qualified candidate to be Arizona’s future governor, according to a news release from the forum. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has reached the term limit.

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road. Admission costs $2 to assist with meeting costs.

For reservations or more information contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or basingerreb@gmail.com, or Jayne Seieroe at 714-914-7143 or gs2007info@yahoo.com.

Masking is optional.