Mohave County logs 77 new COVID cases in a single day

KINGMAN – The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Mohave County, which lags behind much of the state in its vaccination rate.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Wednesday, July 7 that 77 more county residents were infected in just one day – from noon on Tuesday, July 6 to noon on Wednesday. That raised the number of new cases in the seven days ending at noon on Wednesday to 281. That compares to 222 and 144 in each of the prior one-week periods.

The number of deaths is also rising again, with six recorded in the week ending Wednesday, the most since the last week in May.

The increase, which began about six weeks ago after bottoming out at 70 cases in one week, may be the result of the confirmed presence of the more-transmissible delta variant in the county, as well as a low vaccination rate. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, just 37.2% of Mohave County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 50% statewide.

Of the 77 new cases, 40 were logged in the expansive Kingman medical service area. There were nine cases ages 30-39, eight cases ages 50-59, six ages 40-49, five each ages 0-10, 11-19 and 20-29, and two cases ages 60-69.

There were also 20 new cases recorded in the Bullhead City medical service area, and 17 in the Lake Havasu City service area. According to the county, none of the new cases were linked to existing cases, meaning community spread is still rampant.

The steady stream of cases in the county comes despite vaccines being readily available for all persons ages 12 and older. In the seven-day period ending Wednesday, June 30 the county recorded 222 new cases and four deaths.

There were 144 new cases and two deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 23, the same number of cases logged between June 10 and June 16, when three deaths occurred. There were 122 cases and five deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 9, and 83 cases and six deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 2.

The Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting Thursday, July 8 that 80,805 Mohave County residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, which amounts to 37.2% of all county residents. About 67,600 county residents are now fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 202 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 156, Kingman with 152, Fort Mohave with 60, Golden Valley with 33 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,426 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,298 for Bullhead City, 4,875 for Kingman, 1,789 for Fort Mohave, 1,161 for Golden Valley, 842 for Mohave Valley and 450 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 150 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 53 in Dolan Springs and 42 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.7 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.2 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 10.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,287 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 21,759 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 24,080 cases in the county. The county counts 660 deaths, while the state reports 759. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, July 8, there were 67 new cases from 922 tests for a positivity rate of 7%.

The positivity rate in the county was 13% (50/392) on Thursday, July 1; 13% (46/350) on Friday, July 2; 50% (68/137) on Monday, July 5; and 15% (28/181) on Tuesday, July 6.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 209,591 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, July 8, AZDHS was reporting no new deaths and 625 new cases from 16,198 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. Nearly 899,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,003 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 33.8 million confirmed cases and 606,376 deaths the morning of Thursday, July 8.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting that the death toll has surpassed the 4 million mark with 4,005,635 deaths from nearly 185 million confirmed cases on Thursday, July 8.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available. A list of providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.