Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Obituary | Wallace R. Ellis

Wallace R. Ellis

Wallace R. Ellis

Originally Published: July 8, 2021 4:13 p.m.

Wallace R. Ellis, 71, of Kingman, Arizona passed away June 19, 2021 at home. He was the son of Jack E. and Catherine I. (Uhls) Ellis in Salem, Illinois. He grew up in Wamac, Illinois.

He married Norma J. Fromberg on July 8, 2000 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. He is survived by his wife; four sons Evan Ellis and his wife from Texas, Charles Hanon from Las Vegas, Nevada, Anthony Cates and Wife Angela Cates from Coachella, California, and Kevin Cates from Lewistown, Montana; and two daughters Gabriella Ellis from Washington State and Jessica Fromberg from Kingman, Arizona.

He had 19 grandchildren and two-great grandchildren; three brothers Bradley E. Ellis of Cobden, Illinois, Michael and Sharon Ellis of Centralia, Illinois, and Dale and Cathy Ellis of Centralia, Illinois; and sister Patricia Ellis of Virden, Illinois and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons Blake Ellis and Nathan Fromberg, and a grandson, Tristan.

