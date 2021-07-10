OFFERS
20 area youths complete Kingman's Junior Police Academy program

Graduates of the 2021 Kingman Junior Police Academy pose for a photo with instructors. (KPD courtesy photo)

Originally Published: July 10, 2021 5:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – After a two-year hiatus – one year due to the coronavirus pandemic – the Junior Police Academy offered by the Kingman Police Department attracted 20 area youths who graduated in a ceremony held July 1.

The graduates successfully completed a four-week program during their summer break, KPD wrote in a news release.

“The JPA program was developed 15 years ago with the goal of developing life skills of leadership, team work, perseverance and service to others,” KPD wrote. JPA is for students ages 12-14 who will be entering grades 6-8.

This year’s JPA was organized and overseen by KPD Deputy Chief Evan Kunert, Sgt. Todd Foster, Cpl. Jack King, Cpl. John Neilson, Officer Evan Hopper and Cpl. Stacey Mayo, retired.

KPD cited numerous community organizations that contributed to the success of the Junior Police Academy. They were Kingman Unified School District, the Mohave County Probation Department, the Mohave County Juvenile Detention department, the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center, the Mohave County Fairgrounds, the Kingman Municipal Court, the City of Kingman Fire Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter Crew, the Arizona DPS GIITEM, the City of Kingman Parks Department, the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the Arizona Youth Partnership, Jimmy John’s sandwich shop, and members of the Kingman Police Department, including detectives, evidence, traffic, K-9, the bomb squad, neighborhood services and VIPs.

Planning is underway to hold two sessions of JPA during the summer in 2022, the agency noted.

