Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly tours Kingman airport and industrial park, meets with local elected officials

KINGMAN – Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly continued his focus on infrastructure investments, economic recovery and workforce development in meetings with local leaders in Mohave County on Wednesday, July 7.

At the start of the visit, Kelly toured the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park, which is the largest industrial park in the state outside of Maricopa County.

According to a news release from Kelly’s office, the senator met with Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, Vice Mayor Ken Watkins, airport staff and business leaders during a tour in which they discussed economic development, transportation and infrastructure needs associated with the park’s proposed 1,400-acre expansion.

After the airport and industrial park tour, Kelly met with Miles, Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, Bullhead City Vice Mayor Kathy Bruck and Mohave County Supervisors Jean Bishop of District 4 and Travis Lingenfelter of District 1.

Kelly, according to the news release, discussed the unique needs of rural Arizona and briefed the mayors, councilmembers and supervisors on his work to fuel small business development and invest in the region’s infrastructure needs.

Kelly emphasized his work to include an investment in rural Arizona in the proposed bipartisan infrastructure legislation in Congress.

The group also discussed the importance of continuing the expansion of the Downwinders Act and the need to address the issues of long-term water access and quality, not only in the region, but statewide.

Kelly also visited Mohave Community College’s Small Business Development Center in downtown Kingman, and snipped the ribbon at the opening of the Kingman Veterans Villas housing project for military veterans. (See the Friday, July 9 edition of the Kingman Miner for additional stories.) about Kelly’s visit.)