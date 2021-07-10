OFFERS
Community meetings slated for Live Well Mohave health improvement initiative

Kingman Regional Medical Center and the Mohave County Department of Public Health will host a virtual kick-off for their joint Live Well Mohave project on Thursday, July 15. Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 10, 2021 6:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health and Kingman Regional Medical Center will host a virtual kick-off for the Live Well Mohave project from 8:30–9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 15.

The county wrote in a news release that Live Well Mohave is a broad community initiative to improve health and quality of life in Mohave County.

“Through this initiative, KRMC and MCDPH have conducted an updated Community Health Assessment survey of Mohave County residents,” the county wrote. “Previous community health assessments have resulted in focused initiatives to address certain health issues such as substance abuse and mental health.”

Consultants for Live Well Mohave are set to outline the goals of the program as well as present preliminary data gathered in the survey at the kick-off event. County residents can attend via Zoom.

In the coming weeks, Live Well Mohave will host seven additional community meetings throughout the county.

“All Mohave County residents are encouraged to take part in these meetings, which will inform a Community Health Improvement Plan for each major area of the county,” the county continued.

Meetings are scheduled for:

  • Colorado City on Thursday, July 22.
  • Beaver Dam/Littlefield on Friday, July 23 .
  • Bullhead City on Thursday, July 29.
  • Golden Shores/Topock on Thursday, July 29.
  • Kingman on Thursday, Aug. 5.
  • Dolan Springs/Meadview/Chloride on Thursday, Aug. 5.
  • Lake Havasu City on Friday, Aug. 6.

For more information or to register for a meeting, visit the websites of the Mohave County Department of Public Health or Kingman Regional Medical Center, or email LiveWellMohave@mohave.gov.

