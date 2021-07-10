County’s COVID case count swells as delta variant takes hold

KINGMAN – The easily transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus has taken hold in Mohave County, where vaccination rates lag well behind the state and national averages.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Friday, July 11 reported 108 new cases and three new deaths in just two days in a report covering the period between noon on Wednesday, July 7 and noon on Friday.

According to Mohave County Director of Public Health Denise Burley about one-fourth of all cases involving the delta virus identified to date in Arizona have been logged in Mohave County.

The 91 cases in two days comes after the county recorded 281 cases in the week ending Wednesday, nearly double the 144 logged just two week earlier.

The newly deceased include a resident of the expansive Kingman medical service area, a patient in the 70-79 age range, the victim of a previously reported case. Two residents of the Bullhead City medical service area also died, one each in the 50-59 and 70-79 age brackets.

The deaths raised the toll in county, by the county’s calculations, to 663 since the beginnong of the pandemic. The Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 762 deaths in the county.

Of the 108 new cases, 30 were confirmed in the Kingman medical service area, including 11 over the age of 50. The disease has proven to be more deadly to older residents, with 97% of all residents killed by the virus falling into the age 50-and-up categories.

The Bullhead City area experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 45, including 19 over age 50. There were also 31 new cases logged in the Lake Havasu City medical service area, and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip, the first cases recorded in the northern part of the county in several weeks.

Vaccinations are easily had at area pharmacies and the Kingman Regional Medical Center, but many Mohave County residents seem resistant. According to AZDHS, only 37.7% of residents have recieved at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 68,379 of approximately 210,000 residents have been fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 202 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 156, Kingman with 153, Fort Mohave with 62, Golden Valley with 33 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,458 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,330 for Bullhead City, 4,896 for Kingman, 1,796 for Fort Mohave, 1,167 for Golden Valley, 848 for Mohave Valley and 452 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 150 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 53 in Dolan Springs and 43 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.7 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.2 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 10.2% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 21,869 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 24,213 cases in the county. The county counts 663 deaths, while the state reports 762. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, July 9, there were 59 new cases from 594 tests for a positivity rate of 10%.

The positivity rate in the county was 13% (46/350) on Friday, July 2; 50% (68/137) on Monday, July 5; 15% (28/181) on Tuesday, July 6; 7% (67/922) on Wednesday, July 7; and 12% (74/619) on Thursday, July 8.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 210,802 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, July 10, AZDHS was reporting 20 new deaths and 807 new cases from 19,072 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. More than 900,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 18,029 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 33.8 million confirmed cases and 607,003 deaths the morning of Saturday, July 10.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting that the death toll has surpassed the 4 million mark with 4,021,654 deaths from more than 186 million confirmed cases on Saturday, July 10.

A list of vaccine providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs and Oatman.