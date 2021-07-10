OFFERS
High heat, thunderstorms in forecast for Kingman

High heat with the potential for rain showers or thunderstorms is in the forecast for the Kingman area. (Miner file photo)



Originally Published: July 10, 2021 5:10 p.m.

KINGMAN – Another heat wave has descended on the southwest, and Kingman, often immune due to its higher elevation, is in the crosshairs.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, the temperature will hit a dangerous 107 degrees in the city on Sunday, July 11, with cooling stations open in the cities of Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City through Monday, July 12.

The high temperature is expected to drop to a steamy 104 on Monday, July 12. But the Excessive Heat Warning, put in place last week as highs approached 110 degrees, remains in effect through 8 p.m. on Monday.

Rain, however, could provide a bit of relief. The weather service forecasts a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Kingman area after 11 a.m. on Sunday. There’s also a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers before 11 p.m. on Monday night, and after 11 a.m. on Tuesday; and a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms overnight on Tuesday night.

Temperatures are expected to moderate after Monday, with highs of 101 degrees and 98 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The high is forecast to hit the century mark again on Friday, topping out at 100 degrees.

Windy conditions are also forecast for early in the week, with south-southwest winds of 7-14 mph with gusts to 21 mph on Sunday.

South-southwest winds of 13-16 mph with gusts to 24 mph are expected on Monday.

Daily records for high temperatures were set in a number of cities across the region on Friday, July 9, including Las Vegas (116 degrees) and Needles, California (120 degrees). Weekend highs in Death Valley, California, were expected to hit 130 degrees.

The City of Kingman announced in a press release that cooling stations erected at area parks will be open through Monday.

Cooling stations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ramada 1 on the Burbank Street side of Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.; at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.; and at Ramada 1 at Lewis Kingman Park, 2201 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Those stations were first erected earlier this year during an Excessive Heat Watch that was in effect for approximately a week.

High temperatures reached around 109 degrees in early June, and three records for high temperatures were set in Kingman, according to the NWS.

