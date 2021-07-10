OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Interviews set: Here comes the Mohave County judge

Interviews have been scheduled by the staff of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to for four candidates to replace retired Judge Charles W. Gurtler on the Mohave County Superior Court. Gurtler, right, is pictured speaking to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in this file photo. (Miner file photo)

Interviews have been scheduled by the staff of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to for four candidates to replace retired Judge Charles W. Gurtler on the Mohave County Superior Court. Gurtler, right, is pictured speaking to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in this file photo. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 10, 2021 6:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – Gov. Doug Ducey has announced that members of his executive staff will conduct on-site interviews for candidates who have applied for a judicial vacancy on the Mohave County Superior Court.

Judicial interviews are set for Friday, July 16 in the Mohave County Board of Supervisors auditorium, 700 W. Beale St., in Kingman.

The vacancy on the Mohave County Superior Court was created by the retirement of Judge Charles W. Gurtler, Jr. from the court earlier this year.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, candidate Amelia A. Gardner will be interviewed at 1 p.m., Douglas R. Camacho at 1:30 p.m., Megan A. McCoy at 2 p.m. and Kenneth L. Gregory at 2:30 p.m.

All interviews are open to the public, the governor’s office wrote in a news release.

The interview session will include a public comment period at 11:30 a.m. for members of the public to comment on the judicial applicants.

“Under the Arizona Constitution, judges of the Superior Court in counties in Arizona with a population of less than 250,000 persons are elected by the voters. Vacancies that are created by the retirement or resignation of a judge prior to the general election are filled by gubernatorial appointment,” the news release explained.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Interviews begin for county judge replacement
Superior Court Judge interviews continued in Phoenix
Kingman Photo: Recognizing Judge Steven Conn
Mohave County Superior Court interim clerk applicants sought
Tinnell resigns as clerk of court
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State