Interviews set: Here comes the Mohave County judge

KINGMAN – Gov. Doug Ducey has announced that members of his executive staff will conduct on-site interviews for candidates who have applied for a judicial vacancy on the Mohave County Superior Court.

Judicial interviews are set for Friday, July 16 in the Mohave County Board of Supervisors auditorium, 700 W. Beale St., in Kingman.

The vacancy on the Mohave County Superior Court was created by the retirement of Judge Charles W. Gurtler, Jr. from the court earlier this year.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, candidate Amelia A. Gardner will be interviewed at 1 p.m., Douglas R. Camacho at 1:30 p.m., Megan A. McCoy at 2 p.m. and Kenneth L. Gregory at 2:30 p.m.

All interviews are open to the public, the governor’s office wrote in a news release.

The interview session will include a public comment period at 11:30 a.m. for members of the public to comment on the judicial applicants.

“Under the Arizona Constitution, judges of the Superior Court in counties in Arizona with a population of less than 250,000 persons are elected by the voters. Vacancies that are created by the retirement or resignation of a judge prior to the general election are filled by gubernatorial appointment,” the news release explained.