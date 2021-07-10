OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman issues 9 business licenses

The City of Kingman issued nine business licenses in the week ending Thursday, July 8. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued nine business licenses in the week ending Thursday, July 8. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 10, 2021 5:06 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 2:

– ABCO Builders: Lake Havasu City; storage building with electric and awning.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 13119 S. Sore Parkway, Topock; demo all existing structures from property.

– Blue Marlin Electric: 26102 N. Tamarisk St., Meadview; panel replacement 100 amp.

– Blue Marlin Electric: 2330 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; panel replacement 100 amp.

– Romar Electric: 4012 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; panel upgrade 100 amp.

– Frank Reibling: 7604 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; demo unsafe structure.

– Sharon Gonzales: Kingman; demo single family residence.

– Robert Morris: Kingman; electric to well.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3041 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas line.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3046 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas line.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3729 N. Garnet Circle, Lake Havasu City; gas line.

– Truelove Plumbing: 4793 N. Chute Gate Lane, Kingman; gas line.

– Karen Goldberry: 8343 Boundary Peak Road, Mohave Valley; move power pole with 200 amp panel.

– Karen Goldberry: 8343 Boundary Peak Road, Mohave Valley; demo existing unpermitted mobile home.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 8:

– Truelove Plumbing: 2213 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; commercial; $345.

– AZ Sunwest Construction: 3276 Brenda Ave., Kingman; awnings; $128.

– Justin Freeman: 2646 Bar Boot St., Kingman; detached garage; $1,073.

– Larry Dye: 3713 Martingale Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $645.

– Zues Electric: 202 Topeka St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– SunUp America: 2412 Emerson Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Canyon State Enterprises: 1723 Pasadena Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,243.

– Canyon State Enterprises: 1725 Pasadena Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,243.

– K Squared: 1098 Railroad St., Kingman; new FR; $4,757.

– K Kittle Rebath and Kitchen: 4670 Steinke Drive, Kingman; remodel; $645.

– DNB Construction: 3281 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– DNB Construction: 3289 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– DNB Construction: 3287 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– DNB Construction: 3283 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– DNB Construction: 3277 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– DNB Construction: 3279 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– DNB Construction: 3285 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– DNB Construction: 3291 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– YESCO: 3939 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; sign attached to building; $299.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 8:

– CSM Construction: 4470 N. Van Nuys Road, Kingman; construction.

– Cornerstone Land Surveying: 750 Winston Place, Lake Havasu City; contractor.

– R. Streamline Design: 817 W. Hidden Valley Drive, Phoenix; contractor.

– Van Rooy Plumbing: 2918 Sweetwater Ave., Lake Havasu City; contractor.

– Esmeralda: 3317 Clark St., Kingman; house cleaning.

– ZA Nails: 3990 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman; nail salon.

– Classic Kiddie Rides: 1614 Broadway Ave., Kingman; party supplies.

– Flanigan Lifts: 24654 N. lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria; professional services.

– Fae’s Grooming Services: 3949 Airway Ave., Kingman; veterinary office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Licenses & Permits | City of Kingman issues 4 business licenses
Mohave County issues Licenses & Permits | March 11, 2020
Licenses & Permits | July 19, 2020
Mohave County issues 19 building permits
Mohave County issues 19 building permits
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State