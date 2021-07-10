Kingman issues 9 business licenses

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 2:

– ABCO Builders: Lake Havasu City; storage building with electric and awning.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 13119 S. Sore Parkway, Topock; demo all existing structures from property.

– Blue Marlin Electric: 26102 N. Tamarisk St., Meadview; panel replacement 100 amp.

– Blue Marlin Electric: 2330 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; panel replacement 100 amp.

– Romar Electric: 4012 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; panel upgrade 100 amp.

– Frank Reibling: 7604 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; demo unsafe structure.

– Sharon Gonzales: Kingman; demo single family residence.

– Robert Morris: Kingman; electric to well.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3041 E. Latrelle Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas line.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3046 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas line.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3729 N. Garnet Circle, Lake Havasu City; gas line.

– Truelove Plumbing: 4793 N. Chute Gate Lane, Kingman; gas line.

– Karen Goldberry: 8343 Boundary Peak Road, Mohave Valley; move power pole with 200 amp panel.

– Karen Goldberry: 8343 Boundary Peak Road, Mohave Valley; demo existing unpermitted mobile home.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 8:

– Truelove Plumbing: 2213 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; commercial; $345.

– AZ Sunwest Construction: 3276 Brenda Ave., Kingman; awnings; $128.

– Justin Freeman: 2646 Bar Boot St., Kingman; detached garage; $1,073.

– Larry Dye: 3713 Martingale Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $645.

– Zues Electric: 202 Topeka St., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.

– SunUp America: 2412 Emerson Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Canyon State Enterprises: 1723 Pasadena Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,243.

– Canyon State Enterprises: 1725 Pasadena Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,243.

– K Squared: 1098 Railroad St., Kingman; new FR; $4,757.

– K Kittle Rebath and Kitchen: 4670 Steinke Drive, Kingman; remodel; $645.

– DNB Construction: 3281 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– DNB Construction: 3289 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– DNB Construction: 3287 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– DNB Construction: 3283 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– DNB Construction: 3277 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– DNB Construction: 3279 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– DNB Construction: 3285 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– DNB Construction: 3291 Tierra Del Sol Drive, Kingman; townhouses; $4,918.

– YESCO: 3939 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; sign attached to building; $299.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 8:

– CSM Construction: 4470 N. Van Nuys Road, Kingman; construction.

– Cornerstone Land Surveying: 750 Winston Place, Lake Havasu City; contractor.

– R. Streamline Design: 817 W. Hidden Valley Drive, Phoenix; contractor.

– Van Rooy Plumbing: 2918 Sweetwater Ave., Lake Havasu City; contractor.

– Esmeralda: 3317 Clark St., Kingman; house cleaning.

– ZA Nails: 3990 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. A, Kingman; nail salon.

– Classic Kiddie Rides: 1614 Broadway Ave., Kingman; party supplies.

– Flanigan Lifts: 24654 N. lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria; professional services.

– Fae’s Grooming Services: 3949 Airway Ave., Kingman; veterinary office.