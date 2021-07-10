Kingman Regional Medical Center reports increase in COVID hospitalizations

KINGMAN – There has been a steady increase in recent hospitalizations due to COVID-19, the Kingman Regional Medical Center has announced in a news release.

“If the trend continues, hospital resources will be severely impacted,” the medical center wrote.



The increase in cases and hospitalizations is “likely” related to the presence of the delta variant of the coronavisus in Mohave County. According to Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley, about one-fourth of all the delta variant cases detected in the state have been in Mohave County. The new variant, which originated in Inida, is more contagious than previous incarnations.

Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized at KRMC in the past 30 days, according to the news release, 93% were unvaccinated or had not yet received a second dose of vaccine.

As of Thursday, July 8 eight COVID patients were in KRMC’s intensive care unit, including three on ventilators. These are in addition to patients requiring ICU care for other conditions. As a result, KRMC’s regular ICU is currently at capacity and ancillary ICU and patient isolation space is being added, along with staffing and resources, as the hospital reimplements its surge plan.

Additionally, KRMC will apply more-stringent visiting guidelines beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 12. Visiting hours will be reduced to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Non-COVID patients may have one visitor age 18 or older per day.

Infectious patients in isolation areas are not allowed visitors without approval of the supervising physician, the news release noted.

While KRMC is busy, individuals should not put off seeking medical care. In describing the situation, KRMC CEO Will McConnell emphasized: “We want to assure our community that all KRMC medical services remain operational and that we are able to care for patients.”

McConnel said that during the last surge some patients delayed care for fear of contracting the coronavirus at the hospital.

“Those delays worsened chronic conditions for some patients. People shouldn’t fear getting the help they need,” McConnell said.

The CEO praised the hospital staff for its dedication.

“I want to ... thank our tremendous clinical team of physicians, nurses, technicians and support staff for weathering the last surge and for their willingness to step up again,” McConnell said.

KRMC urged residents to get vaccinated, with less than 38% of county residents having received at least one dose of a vaccine.

“Current vaccines are shown to be very safe and effective against the delta variant and other COVID-19 strains,” the news release explained. It said the vaccine substantially lowers the risk of severe disease and hospitalization by approximately 95%.