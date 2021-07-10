Kingman Young Professionals’ Bingo night slated

KINGMAN – Feeling lucky? Join the Kingman Young Professionals organization on Wednesday, July 14 from 7-9 p.m. for Bingo at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth Street.

According to a new release from the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce, each round will award a raffle prize for the winner, with a final “black-out” Bingo round where the winner will walk away with a cash prize.

Light refreshments will be served, or attendees can order in from their favorite local restaurant. The cost to play is $5 per round.

The Kingman Young Professionals is a group working to create opportunities for young leaders to build relationships and better connect in the community, the news release noted.