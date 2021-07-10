Mohave County Supervisors approve special event expedited review process

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved the creation of an expedited review process for special events as well as associated increases in fees.

Events with an anticipated count of between 100 and 249 people can be approved through administrative review, County Planner Matthew Gunderson explained to the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, June 9. The commission unanimously recommended sending the matter to the board.

However, once that figure reaches 250, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors must give its approval. Having looked at other Arizona counties with expedited review process, staff found that expedited review fees were typically double or triple the normal review fee.

Those fees are $50 for events not needing board approval and $250 for those that do. Fees for expedited reviews will be $150 for events not needing board approval and $750 for those that do, or those expecting 250 attendees or more.

“For more than 250 people that requires board approval. They would need to submit all of the documentation necessary including approvals from the various stakeholders at least 15 days prior to the last scheduled board of supervisors meeting prior to the start of that event,” Gunderson told the commission.

“So,” he continued, “they still have a deadline they need to meet so we can get it on the board’s agenda.”

Included in the initial motion on the agenda was the removal of an absolute indemnification and liability insurance requirement for special events.

Staff told the board on Tuesday that after further discussing the matter with insurance providers, the recommendation changed to have those clauses remain for special events.

“Every time we’re named in a lawsuit, we’re on the hook for $75,000 in legal fees,” explained Byron Steward, county director of Risk and Emergency Management.

Supervisors subsequently decided to keep the insurance requirement for special events, with Chairman Buster Johnson saying the county should always be indemnified.

“Having regulations that are easy to navigate and to get through in a timely manner, it puts Mohave County in a competitive position compared to places like Clark County and places like that,” said Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1. “And I’m happy to steal more events from Clark County (by) using our regulations against theirs.”