OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Supervisors approve special event expedited review process

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has approved a new policy for processing special event requests. Supervisor Todd Lingenfelter of District 1 is shown. (Miner file photo)

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has approved a new policy for processing special event requests. Supervisor Todd Lingenfelter of District 1 is shown. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: July 10, 2021 6:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved the creation of an expedited review process for special events as well as associated increases in fees.

Events with an anticipated count of between 100 and 249 people can be approved through administrative review, County Planner Matthew Gunderson explained to the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday, June 9. The commission unanimously recommended sending the matter to the board.

However, once that figure reaches 250, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors must give its approval. Having looked at other Arizona counties with expedited review process, staff found that expedited review fees were typically double or triple the normal review fee.

Those fees are $50 for events not needing board approval and $250 for those that do. Fees for expedited reviews will be $150 for events not needing board approval and $750 for those that do, or those expecting 250 attendees or more.

“For more than 250 people that requires board approval. They would need to submit all of the documentation necessary including approvals from the various stakeholders at least 15 days prior to the last scheduled board of supervisors meeting prior to the start of that event,” Gunderson told the commission.

“So,” he continued, “they still have a deadline they need to meet so we can get it on the board’s agenda.”

Included in the initial motion on the agenda was the removal of an absolute indemnification and liability insurance requirement for special events.

Staff told the board on Tuesday that after further discussing the matter with insurance providers, the recommendation changed to have those clauses remain for special events.

“Every time we’re named in a lawsuit, we’re on the hook for $75,000 in legal fees,” explained Byron Steward, county director of Risk and Emergency Management.

Supervisors subsequently decided to keep the insurance requirement for special events, with Chairman Buster Johnson saying the county should always be indemnified.

“Having regulations that are easy to navigate and to get through in a timely manner, it puts Mohave County in a competitive position compared to places like Clark County and places like that,” said Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1. “And I’m happy to steal more events from Clark County (by) using our regulations against theirs.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County looks to add expedited review process for special events
Mohave County may raise fees for expediting special event permits
Opioid litigation on Mohave County agenda
Mohave County Planning & Zoning approves fee increases
Mohave County Supervisors to make another attempt at regulating one-time special events
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State