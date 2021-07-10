Mudmania returns to Kingman

KINGMAN – Are you ready to get down and dirty in the mud?

Mighty Mudmania makes its return to Kingman on Thursday, July 15, after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, in which competitors race through a muddy obstacle course in a quest for age-division trophies, will begin at 10 a.m. at Firefighters’ Park, 2202 Detroit Ave., Kingman, according to a news release from the city.

Admission is free for spectators. Event T-shirts will be sold for $20.

For more information about the event call 928-757-7919.