Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mudmania returns to Kingman

Mudmania is slated for Thursday, July 15 beginning at 10 a.m. at Firefighters’ Memorial Park in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 10, 2021 6:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Are you ready to get down and dirty in the mud?

Mighty Mudmania makes its return to Kingman on Thursday, July 15, after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, in which competitors race through a muddy obstacle course in a quest for age-division trophies, will begin at 10 a.m. at Firefighters’ Park, 2202 Detroit Ave., Kingman, according to a news release from the city.

Admission is free for spectators. Event T-shirts will be sold for $20.

For more information about the event call 928-757-7919.

