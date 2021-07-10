Pandemic impacted Kingman budget in a positive way
Originally Published: July 10, 2021 6:07 p.m.
Most Read
- $1.5M worth of cocaine seized on Interstate 40
- Ducey rescinds raft of virus orders
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- Ready, set, roast: Mohave County’s having another heat wave
- Scams: Kingman man says ‘these guys were congratulating me up and down’
- Ribbon-cutting set for Kingman Veteran Villas
- Kingman woman with felony arrest warrant nabbed by KPD
- Obituary
- Lake Havasu suspect indicted in case of impregnated 14-year-old
- Obituary
- 3 killed in 3-car crash on I-40 near Kingman
- Scams: Kingman man says ‘these guys were congratulating me up and down’
- $1.5M worth of cocaine seized on Interstate 40
- Ducey rescinds raft of virus orders
- COVID Delta variant confirmed in Arizona
- Fire destroys Wikieup Trading Post
- Rain, thunderstorms forecast for Kingman through July 4
- Obituary
- Kingman area man arrested for alleged arson at Mohave County Library in Kingman
- Kingman woman with felony arrest warrant nabbed by KPD
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
More like this story
Crunching Numbers: Kingman city staff provides post-pandemic revenue outlook for upcoming fiscal year