Rants and Raves | July 11, 2021

Groups that backed Proposition 208 seek to block tax cuts – People complaining about “huge tax cuts to the rich” conveniently fail to note the rich already pay massive taxes. That’s why a small percentage reduction looks so big. Need more money? Eliminate an existing program to free up needed funds.

Tucson to ignore Arizona sanctuary ban on gun regulations – Bravo, Tucson, for having the courage to look after the safety of your population above reckless, political grandstanding. People, not profit and politics, should come first.

Slick scams and tied hands – I was also almost scammed by the dude pretending to be from Publishers Clearing House. They sounded Jamaican. I hung up at one point and they called me back. Jamaica was on my caller ID. I called him out.

Mohave Republican Forum hosts KUSD Superintendent Dorner – Another public official, another entrance fee to hear them. I don’t wish to support the Republican party. Why should I have to pay that party to hear from my government officials?

My mental health – I appreciate the Miner’s rants and raves section, and would like to rave about the editors who sift through my 40-word diatribes and manage to find some that are printable. Thanks for the opportunity to vent my frustrations.

Kingman Veteran Villas: Sen. Kelly cuts ribbon at new housing project for vets – Wow, two articles in the Miner on a Democrat visiting Kingman. Hell must have frozen over. I’m sure some delusional Republicans will demand a retraction and deny it ever happened. At least they can’t say this one came from California!

Trump files suit against Facebook, Twitter, YouTube – I got banned from Facebook and I’m not crying! I had fun being as offensive as possible and when they shut down my account I was glad to have that toxic platform out of my life.

Guest Column: Wanted! Water infrastructure funding – Always money available to build an oil pipeline but never money to build a water pipeline from the flooding Mississippi to the dry southwest. Guess there just isn’t a profit margin that will offset the thousands of lives, economic disaster.