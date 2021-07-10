Ribbon cutting scheduled for Kingman's Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course Grill
Originally Published: July 10, 2021 6:26 p.m.
KINGMAN – The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated grill at the city-owned Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, 1001 Gates Ave.
The event is set for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14.
Most of the renovations were done by Kingman Parks and Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course employees. Kingman Garage Door Company installed the large glass garage doors for $22,543.
