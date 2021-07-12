Elements Fire north of Kingman estimated at 1,200-1,500 acres

KINGMAN – The lighting-caused Elements Fire in Elements Canyon in the Cerbat Mountains near milepost 21 on Stockton Hill Road went from burning 15 acres the afternoon of Sunday, July 11, to 150 acres the morning of Monday, July 12.

Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 provided a community update on the wildfire via her Facebook page Monday morning. She wrote that the fire was being fought by Bureau of Land Management helicopters on Sunday, but that increased wind had caused it to become active on all sides and run to the north.

The supervisor said the blaze is currently estimated at 150 acres. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday morning that BLM is overseeing the fire with assistance from multiple local agencies.

Just a few hours later, the Bureau of Land Management said the fire was estimated at 1,200 to 1,500 acres, and zero percent contained.

“Crews prepped and burned around a ranch house last night on the north end of the fire in Cedar Canyon,” BLM wrote to the Miner. “Those operations were successful, no structures damaged.”

Three homes on ranches in the immediate area were evacuated, according to MCSO. Approximately 30 homes in the Vock Canyon area were placed on SET status in the Ready, Set, Go evacuation plan at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The “SET” status means residents should be alert and prepared for potential evacuations with significant danger in the area.