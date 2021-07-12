Mohave County making plans for spending $41 million in COVID relief money

KINGMAN - Mohave County officials are still laying plans for how the county could invest more than $41 million in federal grant funding under the American Recovery Act. It looks as though the funding could be split evenly between the county’s five supervisory districts.

Mohave County has already received the first installment of the funding in May under the American Rescue Plan Act. And while specific plans for that funding are still in the works, Mohave County Manager Sam Elters says county officials are arranging to fund possible projects based on a proposal by Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter. After a vote in April by the county’s governing board, the funding is expected to be divided among each district, with the supervisors themselves guiding how that funding will be spent.

“Projects are being identified by board members, and are evolving and being reviewed for eligibility,” Elters said on Friday. “The projects are anticipated to appear on the Board of Supervisors’ agendas in upcoming board meetings.”

Under the American Rescue Plan Act, funding can be used to support public health expenditures related directly to the coronavirus, including medical expenses and mitigation efforts. The funding can also be used to address damage to the county’s economy as result of the pandemic, or to improve access to clean drinking water for residents. The funding can also be used to provide support for people who face the greatest risk from the virus, including public safety personnel and residents who serve in critical sectors of infrastructure.

Elters said on Friday that it may still be too early to know which projects may ultimately be approved for funding under the American Rescue Plan.

“Some projects are still in the early stages of identification, review for eligibility and confirmation before they advance,” Elters said.

How the county proceeds with that funding is a decision that will require close consideration, however. The funding may not, however, be used for transportation or infrastructure expenses. All expenditures of the funding would be monitored by federal agencies for possible misuse, and any non-approved expenditure could result in spent funding being reimbursed to the U.S. Treasury Department.

“The funding will remain available through Dec. 31, 2024. It is anticipated that projects will be ongoing during that time period, with some projects moving forward as early as next month.”

Of that $41 million, each district’s share would be about $8 million. Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, who represents the communities of Mohave Valley and North Lake Havasu City, has said that he would be in favor of distributing that money to taxpayers in the form of stimulus checks for his district. It’s a plan that he says county staff are looking into, and one permitted under the American Recovery Act.

“My idea is to send $165 checks to every man, woman and child in my district,” Gould said this week. “I’ve proposed it to staff, and the Treasury Department says I can help households offset the economic damage of the pandemic.”

Although $165 may seem like small consolation, Gould says it’s at least some means of compensating residents for their hardship.

“(Stimulus checks) would benefit county taxpayers better than government projects that taxpayers would just have to pay to upkeep in the future,” Gould said.

According to Gould, any plans are as of yet preliminary, however. As federal lawsuits continue by states, including Arizona, over provisions of the bill, rules for how the funding may be spent are still being added.

“The funding was delayed because Congress dreamed this up before they ever made rules for it,” Gould said. “Instead they asked the Treasury Department to make the rules after they passed it.”

Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, who represents Southern Lake Havasu City, says that he is planning to meet with county officials within the next few weeks to discuss which projects may receive funding. But exact plans may have to wait until those officials have a more solid idea of the law’s current limitations, Johnson says.

“Staff has been working on the definition of what qualifies for funds,” Johnson said Friday. “Once I get a firm answer from them, I will be able to make a decision.”